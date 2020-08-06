The 10 most viewed series and movies on Netflix so far in August

‘The Umbrella Academy’

With emotional deficiencies, disastrous lives, failed relationships and a lot of mixed feelings, the Hargreeves family is a real mess. Millionaire Sir Reginald is responsible for adopting some of the children born with powers around the world. Years later, after the death of this strict and traumatic father, those brothers are forced to reunite, thus the first season of the Emmy nominee begins. The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series adapting Gerard Way comics, the leader of the musical group My Chemical Romance. Fiction came to change the conception that we had until now of superheroes.

Now that the second batch has arrived, we are eager to know what has become of this particular family.