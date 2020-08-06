The 10 most viewed series and movies on Netflix so far in August

‘The Umbrella Academy’
With emotional deficiencies, disastrous lives, failed relationships and a lot of mixed feelings, the Hargreeves family is a real mess. Millionaire Sir Reginald is responsible for adopting some of the children born with powers around the world. Years later, after the death of this strict and traumatic father, those brothers are forced to reunite, thus the first season of the Emmy nominee begins. The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series adapting Gerard Way comics, the leader of the musical group My Chemical Romance. Fiction came to change the conception that we had until now of superheroes.
Now that the second batch has arrived, we are eager to know what has become of this particular family.
‘Dark desire’
It is being one of the summer series. The new Netflix thriller has all the ingredients to get you hooked from the first chapter: intrigue, suspense and lots of eroticism. This fiction of Mexican origin has a very attractive cast with luxury actors including Maite Perroni, Erik Hayser, María Fernanda Yepes, Jorge Poza and Alejandro Speitzer, among others. The series has landed with great success on the platform where, in less than a week, has managed to settle very comfortably in the Top 10 of the most seen Worldwide. In Spain, it is currently ranked number two among the most reproduced on the platform.
‘The Nun’
One of the most successful horror films of recent times and the one in the Warren Universe, but not the best. Far from it. When a young nun commits suicide in a cloistered abbey in Romania, a priest expert in demonic possessions and a novice about to take their vows, they are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they discover the profane secret of the order.
Risking not only their own lives but their faith and even their souls, they face an evil force in the form of a demonic nun, in an abbey that becomes a battleground of horror between the living and the damned …. Spin -off from the 2016 horror movie ‘The Conjuring 2’.
‘The Malibu Watchers: The New Wave’
The sequel to The Malibu Watchers, The new wave, directed by Savage Steve Holland, is one of the novelties that joins the film catalog of the platform. This time, the protagonists enroll in the new edition of the Beachmaster, the competition that will allow them become the new Malibu beach watchers.
‘Damn’
Damn, the fiction of ten episodes, is an initiatory story that talks about the care of nature, religious terror, the absurdity of war and the qualities of a leader. It is based on the graphic novel written by Thomas Wheeler, and illustrated by the famous Frank Miller (300, Sin City…), who also serve as producers to the relief of many comic fans. The series, one of the revelations of 2019, reinterprets the most famous British legend, the origin of Camelot.
The version imagines what would have happened if, before King Arthur, the sword had chosen a teenage heroine, destined to become the powerful Lady of the Lake, a decisive character in Arthurian legends – recreated many times in the cinema in Excalibur, Camelot The Arthur. The legend of Excalibur–, which made its first appearance in the late 12th century in the book Lancelot, the knight of the cart, by Chrétien de Troyes.
‘Slender-Man’
“The palest man. The darkest suit. Bigger than the tallest giant. Be afraid of this man: Slender Man as he can do what no one can. ” These are some of the features that internet users gave to the fictional horror character Slender Man. Now the creature reaches the big screen with this horror film, which is born from one of the most popular urban legends on the web, based on a compilation of images on the Something Awful forum and, today, belongs to the culture “creepypasta”.
‘Bumblebee’
Trying to escape, in 1987, Bumblebee find refuge in a junkyard in a small town on the California coast. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), about to turn 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, damaged during a battle and decomposed. When Charlie revives her, she quickly learns that this is not a normal yellow<2FEMININE>Wagen. Spin off of the successful Transformers saga by Michael Bay.
‘My first kiss 2’
Elle Evans, who must make college decisions, confronts her long-distance relationship with Noah Flynn, who is leaving for Harvard, her changing relationship with her best friend Lee, and her feelings for a charismatic new classmate named Marco. A third party has already been confirmed.
‘Good girls’
On any given morning, on any given day, three mothers carry out their usual daily tasks: one (Beth) prepares lunch for her four children and husband, another (Annie) takes his daughter to school before going to work as a cashier at the supermarket, and the last one (Ruby) attends a talk of his girl in class. So far everything normal. But what if after all this they meet at a certain time and together and determined dock a supermarket?
‘Dark’
It’s been over a month since the series finale premiered and it’s still among the most watched Netflix ever. Dark began his adventure in Netflix with ten exciting episodes, in which we met the vast majority of characters that make up the series, but in the second installment it already lowered the number to eight chapters. For the final season, these are the titles of the eight episodes: Already seen, The Survivors, Adam and Eve, The Origin, Life and Death, Light and Darkness, In Between y Paradise.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.