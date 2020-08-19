The 10 Most Viewed Netflix Action Movies of August 2020

August is being a very productive month for Netflix action movies, to the point that some of its latest releases are positioned in the highest positions of the most viewed content on the platform. That is why in this list we bring you together the movies that are being watched the most on Netflix and some that you should have already seen and if you haven’t, you should get to them.
‘Power Project’
On August 14, Netflix premiere ‘Project Power’, action film directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Just a few days after it was published, the film starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback It has become one of the most viewed on Netflix.
Despite the fact that the plot seems to be about a kind of superheroes, it is a very original and novel film. On the streets of New Orleans, word is spreading about a mysterious new pill that unlocks unique superpowers for each user. The catch: you don’t know how it will affect you until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and supernatural strength, others exhibit a more deadly reaction.
But when the pill raises crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local police officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vengeance (Jamie Foxx) to fight. power with power and risk taking the pill in order to locate and stop the group responsible for creating it.
‘Time Trap’
2017 movie, has become one of Netflix’s revelations. A group of students venture into the caves of a remote Texas location to find their favorite archeology teacher, who has disappeared without a trace while searching for the Fountain of Life. Without knowing it, they enter a place where the sense of the notion of space / time changes, forcing them to go deeper and deeper into the cave to find out what dark secret awaits them in it.
‘An easy girl’
Naima (Mina Farid), a 16-year-old teenager living in Cannes, takes the summer to find out what she wants to do with her life. But the arrival of her cousin Sofia (Zahia Dehar), 6 years older than her, full of carefree and with a hedonistic lifestyle, leads her to learn about herself and her values. A summer that Naima and Sofia will never forget.
‘Goosebumps 2’
The story follows two children who accidentally release all the monsters, demons, and creatures in the franchise. Goosebumps in his village after opening an unpublished book of Goosebumps titled Haunted Halloween, causing a wave of destruction on Halloween night. is a 2018 American horror comedy film directed by Ari Sandel. The film is the sequel to Goosebumps (2015) and is based on the children’s horror book series of the same name by RL Stine.
‘Work It: To the rhythm of dreams’
Work It: To the rhythm of dreams follows Quinn Ackerman, a girl who has always dreamed of joining the high school dance team so she can later qualify for a major college and participate in the annual dance competition. However, her few dancing qualities cause her to be rejected and she decides to form her own group of misfit dancers to win the precious prize and thus reach the top.
‘365 DAYS’
One of the most viewed movies of the year on Netflix. Massimo is a member of the Sicilian mafia and Laura is a sales director. Successful at work but a bit bored in love, the protagonist decides to travel with her boyfriend and a group of friends to Sicily, but there she crosses paths with Massimo Torricelli, who just inherited the mob business. Determined that she stay with him, he locks her up for 365 days, so that you fall in love with him.
It is the premise from which the film starts 365 days, directed by Barbara Bialowas and written in collaboration with Tomasz Klimala and Tomasz Mandes. Based on the novel by Blanka Lipinska, the film is in charge of raising the relationship between both characters.
‘6 in the shade’
Michael Bay is the best at this. And once all the money from Paramount was melted into the saga Transformers Netflix He put a blank check on it to make a 150 million dollar action movie in which the tickets can be seen in each shot. Mind you, it entertains but well. Six individuals from around the world, each one of them the best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their ability, but for their unique desire to eliminate their past to change the future.
The team consists of an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose only mission in life is to ensure that while he and his peers will never be remembered, his actions will.
‘Venom’
The film has flaws and was not very well received by critics, but it was strong with viewers and managed to gross more than 800 million worldwide.Months after its release, Venom arrives on Netflix with great anticipation and has become in the most viewed of the platform since its premiere.
As a journalist, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has long tried to unmask the founder of the Life Foundation, the famous scientific genius Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), an obsession that has ruined his career and his relationship with his girlfriend, Anne (Michelle Williams) . Investigating one of Drake’s experiments, the alien Venom merges with Eddie’s body, and the reporter suddenly gains incredible new superpowers, as well as the opportunity to do just about anything he wants.
Twisted, dark, unpredictable and driven by rage, Venom forces Eddie to fight to control extremely dangerous abilities that are also intoxicating and powerful at the same time. Since Eddie and Venom need each other to get what they want, they become more and more intertwined …
‘The nun’
It is not an action movie to use, but it fits better in the horror cinema, but its success has been such on Netflix that it deserves a place on this list.
One of the most successful horror films of recent times and the one with the most in the Warren Universe, but not the best for that. Not at all: When a young nun commits suicide in a closed abbey in Romania, a priest who is an expert in demonic possessions and a novice about to take her vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they discover the unholy secret of the order. Risking not only their own lives but their faith and even their souls, they face an evil force in the form of a demonic nun, in an abbey that becomes a battlefield of horror between the living and the damned …. Spin -off from the 2016 horror movie ‘The Conjuring 2’.
‘The Hunger Games’
What in the past was the United States is now a nation called Panem; an imposing Capitol exerts strict control over the 12 districts that surround it and that are isolated from each other. Each district is forced to annually send a boy and a girl between the ages of twelve and eighteen to participate in the Hunger Games, games that are broadcast live on television. It is a fight to the death, in which there can only be one survivor. Katniss Everdeen, a young girl of sixteen, decides to replace her sister in the games; But for her, who has already seen death up close, the struggle for survival is second nature.
