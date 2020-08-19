The 10 Most Viewed Netflix Action Movies of August 2020

1

‘Power Project’

On August 14, Netflix premiere ‘Project Power’, action film directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Just a few days after it was published, the film starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback It has become one of the most viewed on Netflix.

Despite the fact that the plot seems to be about a kind of superheroes, it is a very original and novel film. On the streets of New Orleans, word is spreading about a mysterious new pill that unlocks unique superpowers for each user. The catch: you don’t know how it will affect you until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and supernatural strength, others exhibit a more deadly reaction.

But when the pill raises crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local police officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vengeance (Jamie Foxx) to fight. power with power and risk taking the pill in order to locate and stop the group responsible for creating it.