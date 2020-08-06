The 1 varies its programming to broadcast the ‘Informative Special Juan Carlos I’

The 1 offers the Information Special Juan Carlos I, led by Carlos Franganillo, who will address the historical figure of the King Emeritus from various perspectives and the consequences that their march may cause in the Spanish Monarchy. A space that will have the presence of analysts and experts, such as journalists José Antonio Zarzalejos; Carmen Enriquez and magistrate Ignacio González Vega, among others.

And then … the documentary Yo, Juan Carlos I, King of Spain

After this special The 1 will debut I, Juan Carlos I, King of Spain, a documentary recorded between 2014 and 2015, directed by the French Hispanic filmmaker Miguel Courtois and co-produced by RTVE y France 3, with exclusive statements by King Juan Carlos I about his life.

In an extensive interview, Don Juan Carlos I reviews the most important moments of his life, from his arrival in Spain to the decision to abdicate in his son Felipe VI, and remember the most relevant milestones of his reign. The documentary reveals unknown aspects of the King’s life, while he watches archival images of those moments on a television.

I, Juan Carlos I, King of Spain It has a script of Emmanuel Blanchard, Miguel Courtois y Laurence Debray.

