‘Texas Flip N Move’ Producer Essential Media Exits The Collapsed Kew Media Group

March 13, 2020
Essential Media Group, the Australia and LA-based producer behind reveals together with Texas Flip N Transfer, has accomplished a administration buyout from collapsed manufacturing empire Kew Media Group.

Essential Media CEO Greg Quail and president Jesse Fawcett have acquired 100% of the corporate, whereas their post-house companion Dave Cole will even maintain a stake. Fawcett has additionally acquired Large Timber Media from Kew in a separate transaction.

Quail stated: “I’m gutted by the collapse of Kew, they’re good folks and there’s nothing to rejoice right here, however we are going to take this second to purchase again, consolidate our assets and rebuild. With its strong manufacturing and growth slate, there’s a vibrant future for Essential Media.”

In a deep dive on the collapse of Kew, a number of sources instructed Deadline that the group’s $21.5M acquisition of Essential in 2018 was the second it overreached and obtained into monetary issue. Essential was hit by Discovery’s rebranding of the DIY Community to Magnolia, dropping key sequence together with Texas Flip N Transfer.

The firm has since launched paranormal program Ghost Loop on Journey Channel and stated it’s creating a slate of dwell stunt programming for A+E Networks which might be anticipated to broadcast this yr. In the meantime, in Australia its slate consists of Griff’s Nice Australian Rail Journey for ABC and the UK’s ITV, and Community 10’s Physique Hack 3.0.

Essential’s normal supervisor in Australia Brendan Dahill stated: “We’ve had a brand new present on air in Australia each week since June 2019. Our capability for top quantity is a energy, and in 2020 we’re doubling down.”

Essential is amongst a wave of firms fleeing Kew Media after it went bust in February. Datsit Sphere acquired factual and youngsters manufacturing firm BGM earlier this week, whereas Toronto-based manufacturing firm Media Headquarters accomplished a administration buyout. Others will observe, with UK distributor TCB Media Rights among the many most useful belongings set to safe its future outdoors of Kew.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication.

Email: [email protected]

