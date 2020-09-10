Terelu Campos signs for ‘Give wax, polish # 0’ to replace Patricia Conde

Movistar + has presented its programming for the new year in which humor is once again the protagonist. The laughs … and Terelu Campos, who officially becomes the substitute for Patricia Conde in case of illness. The titular blonde and Angel Martin they distribute wax again from the Monday, September 14 and, in their debut, they are visited by Andreu Buenafuente and the daughter of María Teresa Campos.

“We started the season as we finished it, with a guest Campos”They say in the program in reference to the visit of María Teresa on July 19, the last program of the second season. But Terelu could come to stay, as they announce that it will be “the person who will replace Patricia in case she has to take the leave”.

A new step by Movistar + de las Campos after the collaborations of the veteran presenter in The resistance and The sky can wait, where he had his own funeral.

New course for Buenafuente

In addition, in the premiere of the third season they will wax Andreu Buenafuente, who returns the same Monday at 23.00 to Late Motiv with many new features, among which there will be a new section that will allow collaborators to improvise among themselves. To collaborators ‘always’ like JAvier Coronas, Berto, Raúl Cimas, Raúl Pérez, Miguel Maldonado, Laura Márquez, Pere Aznar, Toni Acosta or Eva Soriano, will be joined by faces like Carlo Padial or one of the star signings: Florentino Fernández. And all, with their daily interview that to open the season, they will have the presence of Miguel Ángel Tirado (Marianico the Short) actor and comedian, protagonist of the series The last show.

Buenafuente and Terelu are the guests of the first program of Give Wax, Polish # 0, in which, according to the platform’s press release, also “We will discover the hidden face of Guille Giménez, who has turned out to be one of the most wanted drug dealers and we will imagine what an interview with Messi would be like in La Resistencia thanks to the magic of television”.

