‘Tell me who I am’: Irene Escolar’s series for Movistar + will premiere at the San Sebastian Festival

Tell me who I am, original production of Movistar + and Telemundo International Studios In collaboration with DLO Productions, you already have an official poster for your first world next September 21st at San Sebastian International Film Festival where the first three episodes during the Gala Movistar + which will take place at the Victoria Eugenia Theater.

Created by Jose Manuel Lorenzo, directed by Eduard Cortés, written by Piti Spanish and starring the Goya winner Irene Escolar, the series is based on the literary phenomenon of the writer Julia Navarro.

JulioVergne

The actress Irene Escolar plays Amelia Garayoa, the protagonist of this great vital adventure, accompanied by a cast in which names such as that of Oriol Pla (Pierre), Pablo Derqui (Santiago) and international actors Pierre Kiwitt (Max), Will Keen (Albert James), Maria Pia Calzone(Carla) and Stefan Weinert (Jurgens).

The Serie, of 9 episodes of 50 minutes, it is one of the bets of this autumn of the platform. Its distribution in the USA is assured through Telemundo International Studios and its international journey will continue hand in hand with the distributor Beta Film, strategic partner of Movistar +.

Synopsis

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Through a book that he receives at his small publishing house, Javier will learn about the turbulent biography of Amelia Garayoa (Irene Escolar), a woman who, driven by her ideals, is capable of leaving her entire life behind to fight for freedom. Due to the encounter with the four men who mark her life -Santiago (her husband, played by Pablo Derqui), Pierre (Oriol Pla), Albert (Will Keen) and Max (Pierre Kiwitt) – Amelia will be involved in the most relevant events of the history of the 20th century, from the Franco uprising to the liberation of Berlin; passing through the communist rise in Stalin’s Moscow, the barbarism of the Warsaw of the ghettos, the Rome of the last years of the Duce or the decline of Nazi Germany in occupied Athens.

With one eye on the past and one eye on the future, Tell me who I am tells the story of recent Europe personified in a woman who will never finish paying the price for her own contradictions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io