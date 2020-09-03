‘Tell me how it happened’ will make a leap into the future to show pandemic Spain

In an interview to the Bluper portal they had warned: Tell me how it happened he planned to jump into the future. The screenwriter Joaquín Oristrell wanted to get closer to today. What was not known is the form that this leap would take: it will be to show the present and show a pandemic Spain and facing the new situation of Covid-19.

This decision to take an episode into the future (that is, our present) is informed by Vertele. The objective is to bring some of the characters to 2020 to show how the situation is handled. It will not be a definitive time jump but an exception to the format to speak of an exceptional event.









Imanol Arias and Ana Duato, to get ready for makeup and masks.

(nuria masia / rtve)



Yes Tell me It was always a series that spoke of the past to understand society through drama, customs, historical events that affected families, now they want to take this whim to address a context that until recently seemed very unlikely.

It remains to be seen, however, what form this jump takes. They plan to age the actors with makeup but, of course, any detail will be inspected by the audience to understand the clues where the usual plots will go.

And, unless they are very clear about where they want the characters in the future, it can be a very risky creative operation. Let us remember that Tell me how it happened, he faces season 21 and it is planned that he will also shoot number 22 for La1.







