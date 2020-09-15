‘Tell me how it happened’: Silvia Abascal, Jan Cornet and Lola Baldrich, signings of season 21 of the series

The Alcántara have celebrated the 19th anniversary of their premiere in La 1 preparing the new chapters that will be part of their 21st season. As reported Ecoteuve, three highly televised faces join the family of Tell me on his return to La 1: Silvia Abascal, Jan Cornet and Lola Baldrich. Joaquín Oristrell, script coordinator of the series, has been in charge of advancing the names of the first two signings that will reinforce a season in which, according to his own words, “We are going to give the series a bang that will leave us all little birds”.

The last time we saw Silvia Abascal on the small screen was in the series The Cathedral of the Sea; while Jan Cornet was Deputy Inspector Adrián Villa in the third season of I am alive. Now, you will arrive in San Genaro, a neighborhood where your friend Pablo Rivero awaits you.

On the other hand, the web FormulaTV has revealed the name of the third signing that reaches the long-running series: Lola Baldrich. In this way, the actress of Today’s Girls, College, Classmates, Boarding School The Love in troubled times meets again on the recording set with Ana Duato, his partner in Family doctor.

A late season

The coronavirus pandemic has altered plans for the series, which would not premiere until early 2021, rather than fall as planned. The team had to replace the traditional face-to-face script readings with video calls, in which even María Galiana, Doña Herminia in the series, demonstrated her mastery of new technologies.

Once that step is passed, they have already started recording the new chapters “very scared” and with all possible security measures. “There is a moment on the set when everyone has to remove their masks, and I go with a windshield so they can see my face. And we are all very careful with the shoes, with the protocols, each props, everything that the actors carry goes in their personalized plastic bag, it is quite difficult but it is done. For the production companies it means an increase of 20% in budget and effort to have people just for that. It’s complicated”, Oristrell confessed in Ecoteuve.

