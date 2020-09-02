Telefilm in La Sexta: ‘Secrets behind the door’ torment Maggie and her daughter

Even in the middle of the de-escalation process, it is advisable to reserve weekends to relax in front of the television. Antena 3 continues to be dedicated to the task of filling the after-dinner tables with entertainment and dedicates the afternoon of Sunday May 31 to the broadcast of the film Secrets behind the door.

With this film, the Atresmedia chain offers a suspenseful story in which, as is often the case in the genre, the most affable people tend to hide the biggest and darkest secrets.

Maggie is a mother recently separated from her husband. Convinced that the best option to give your life a new start, He moves in with his 8-year-old daughter Ava to a quiet house where he can regain his illusion.

Next to their new home lives an old woman with whom they soon establish a relationship. Sylvia seems very nice and makes integration so easy in the new neighborhood that proximity is increasing. So much so that eThis woman gets into the life of Maggie and her daughter. The point is that under that appearance of affability hides a dark secret.

When the old woman’s attitude becomes strange and enigmatic Maggie starts asking questions in the neighborhood. This is how he discovers that the house he occupies with his little girl carries a gruesome story.

Forty years before, the girl of the former owners disappeared in a strange way, and that the wife, consumed by madness after losing her daughter, was sentenced to life for the murder of her husband. Was anyone from the neighborhood involved in the case? Will Maggie and Ava be able to continue living in a house where so many horrors have passed?

The familiar faces of the cast

In the cast of Secrets behind the door Two women stand out in the roles of protagonist and antagonist. In the role of Maggie is Angie patterson, a Californian actress who has gone through several successful series such as Brooklyn nine-nine (Neox), Goliath (Amazon Prime Video) and American Crime Story (Netflix).

But without a doubt, the most popular name in the cast is that of the elderly Sylvia, Maggie’s haunting neighbor thanks to the interpretation of Patty mccormack. The 74-year-old actress has a very long career in film and television. Among the titles in which he has participated in recent years are open case (FDF), Criminal minds (Energy), With out PRIVIOUSE appointment (Antenna 3), Desperate women (The 1) and Scandal (Divinity).

Secrets behind the door (La maison des secrets / House of Deadly Secrets)

Canada-USA, 2018. Dir: Doug Campbell.

Int .: Patty McCormack, Angie Patterson, Violet Hicks, Philip Boyd, Diane Robin, Addison Aguilera, George T. Woods.

