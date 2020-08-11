Telecinco turns 30: this is how it has become the most successful network

Pioneering programs

If there is a genre that is associated with Telecinco, it is reality television. Premiere Big Brother on April 23, 2000 and its success marked its history. She also anticipated with a late night,. Tonight we cross the Mississippi (nineteen ninety five). Presented by Pepe Navarro, it mixed interviews, music and humor. Speaking the people understand it was the first talk show (1990), with José Luis Coll; Jesús Vázquez was in charge of the youth version, Talking is understood the basca.

And Here there is tomato (2003), gossip with the acid and hooligan style of Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carmen Alcayde, accumulated as many lawsuits as millionaire audiences.