Telecinco turns 30: this is how it has become the most successful network

That ‘everyone’s screen’ today is the most watched private screen and the one that has marked several generations. This is how their success began. The main channel of the Mediaset group celebrates three decades of broadcast this year, and we review the premieres, the most remembered faces and their numerous anecdotes
Pioneering programs
If there is a genre that is associated with Telecinco, it is reality television. Premiere Big Brother on April 23, 2000 and its success marked its history. She also anticipated with a late night,. Tonight we cross the Mississippi (nineteen ninety five). Presented by Pepe Navarro, it mixed interviews, music and humor. Speaking the people understand it was the first talk show (1990), with José Luis Coll; Jesús Vázquez was in charge of the youth version, Talking is understood the basca.
And Here there is tomato (2003), gossip with the acid and hooligan style of Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carmen Alcayde, accumulated as many lawsuits as millionaire audiences.
Large audiences
The decisive debate between Felipe González and José María Aznar on May 31, 1993, moderated by Luis Mariñas, brought together 10.5 million people, a 75 percent share. The most watched private broadcast to date.
The wedding of Nacho and Alicia in Family Doctor on December 23, 1997 brought together 10,847,000 (60 percent); nearly 14 million saw the nuptial kiss.
And 14.5 million shouted that of “Iniesta de mi vidaaaaaa!” in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa against the Netherlands.
However, the most watched match was the Euro 2012 Final against Italy, with almost 15.5.
How much we have changed!
Reviewing the faces of the private sector the first few times does not produce nostalgia but tenderness: Jesús Vázquez in The fifth gear (1991) with a very young Penélope Cruz; Ana Rosa Quintana, in Verdict (1994); Paz Padilla, in What do you say (nineteen ninety six); Christian Gálvez, actor in Afterclass (1998); Emma García, in What a point (1999) …
We have also seen the logo change. That margarita was designed by the founder, Silvio Berlusconi. In 1997 the word tele was eliminated as well. In 2009, five was rounded and the font was changed.
Carmen and her phrases
Never had a presenter ‘overshadowed’ a format like Carmen Sevilla did with her blunders for seven years on Telecupón. “Oh, mis ovejitas!”, He said in slippers, since he forgot to change on set.
Others also made history with their phrases, like Jorge Berrocal, from GH 1: “But who puts his leg on me?“; Belén Esteban, in Save me: “I for my daughter ma-to“; Isabel Pantoja, to the reporters of Here there is tomato: “Teeth, teeth, that fucks them“, Or Santiago Urrialde, as Rambo in Tonight We Cross the Mississippi:”I can not feel my legs”.
From Miguel Bosé to ‘More than cars’
The first broadcast was on March 3, 1990 with the gala Finally together, presented by Miguel Bosé and Victoria Abril. At the Lope de Vega Theater, Madrid, they received international stars such as Gina Lollobrigida. A display of brightness and light, a preview of the programs that would come later, such as Tutti Frutti, with the famous Mamachicho dancers.
The chain’s longest running program is not Save me ni Pass word. It is More than cars. It premiered on February 6, 1996 and is still on the air today.
Other television milestones
Reality television has displaced series, but the list of titles to remember such as Journalists, 7 lives, Aida, Personal reasons, The Prince …
◗ Cantera In the 1,199 chapters of Afterclass, the first youth series, we saw Elsa Pataky, Alejo Sauras and Hugo Silva grow up. And in different programs and magazines, comedians like Carlos Latre, Flo, Javier Capitán, Miki Nadal …
◗ 12 months, 12 causes With this social project, the Mediaset group has successfully developed awareness-raising causes.
