Telecinco premieres the second season of ‘The Rookie’

After passing the first semester, John Nolan looks forward to the second stage of his training as a Los Angeles Police. Along with his young rookie companions, doubled in age, he will face new challenges, unexpected problems and dangerous criminals in the second season of The Rookie.

His determination, decisive character and vital experience will be key in his incipient professional career in this period in which he will have to decide what type of police he wants to be. Nathan Fillion stars in this police drama, based on a true story and created by Alexi Hawley. Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones,Titus Makin y Alyssa Diaz complete the cast of the series, which will be incorporated Mekia Cox in its second season.

Mekia Cox is a member of The Rookie

Working as an undercover agent for the past four years has forged the character and modus operandi of la detective Nyla Harper, who after his extraordinary infiltration work decides to join the training team of the wilshire police station. This seasoned agent, whom she gives life to the American actress Mekia Cox, will be the new instructor for Nolan, a woman with an unconventional approach to police work.

Along with this new addition, The Rookie will include a cross over with American Idol in a plot in which two agents from the Wilshire police station will attend the talent show auditions after receiving a notice and in which the star team of the program, formed by presenter Ryan Seacrest and the three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, they will incarnate themselves. Also, Don Swayze, younger brother of the actor Patrick Swayze, he will intervene in an episode putting himself in the shoes of the deputy sharp, while Roselyn Sánchez will play the journalist Valerie Castillo.

The night detective and The bet

In the first delivery, behind the brutal attack on the city of Los Angeles, Wilshire Police Station officers face the dire consequences of the event, as Officer Bradford struggles between life and death. On the other hand, rookie cops receive the results of the latest training test and begin to rethink their future. Meanwhile, the tension grows at home as Nolan and Lopez they strengthen their relationships with Jessica y Wesley, respectively.

And in the second chapter, John Nolan works alongside Detective Pablo Armstrong in the investigation of a murder, a case that leads him to reunite with an old love. Meanwhile, Tim Bradford reluctantly accepts the help of Officer Lucy Chen to prepare for the sergeant promotion exam. On the other hand, Jackson West makes an unusual decision after being forced to find a new home.

