Telecinco eliminates ‘Mothers’ and bets on ‘Come to dinner with me’

Mediaset has surprised to publish on the television grid of this Wednesday. And is that the series
Mothers
, which premiered last week can no longer be seen this week, and will be replaced by
Come have dinner with me: Gourmet Edition
, which comes early by day after opening on Thursday with a good reception.
In this way, Telecinco tries to regain ground after last week the first four nights of the week lead Antena 3 Televisión in terms of numbers of spectators and screen share, something that had not been seen for a long time and that could be behind this change of grid.
There is speculation with an imminent premiere of
The island of temptations
, which some Internet users already believe possible to premiere this Thursday, something that is not confirmed by the chain. Others consider that Mediaset could bet on a double of the celebrity dinner program, broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Those who are orphaned are those viewers who followed the premiere of
Mothers
, series starring Belén Rueda, who although got 11% screen share, could not with the Turkish series revelation of the season that broadcasts Antena 3, Woman, which obtained 17%.
For the moment, only those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime Video will be able to enjoy the Mediaset series. Its premiere took place in September, although it was expected that its broadcast would have a great reception. Its 11% was not a bad figure but perhaps not enough given the audience war that is being experienced in national prime time.