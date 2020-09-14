Telecinco eliminates ‘Mothers’ and bets on ‘Come to dinner with me’

Mediaset has surprised to publish on the television grid of this Wednesday. And is that the series



Mothers



, which premiered last week can no longer be seen this week, and will be replaced by



Come have dinner with me: Gourmet Edition



, which comes early by day after opening on Thursday with a good reception.

In this way, Telecinco tries to regain ground after last week the first four nights of the week lead Antena 3 Televisión in terms of numbers of spectators and screen share, something that had not been seen for a long time and that could be behind this change of grid.









Aida Folch connects with Alain Hernández, one of the ‘sons’ of the series. (Mediaset)



The admission to the hospital of Elsa, (Carla Díaz), daughter of Marian (Belén Rueda). Behind, Carmen Ruiz. (Mediaset)



There is speculation with an imminent premiere of

The island of temptations



, which some Internet users already believe possible to premiere this Thursday, something that is not confirmed by the chain. Others consider that Mediaset could bet on a double of the celebrity dinner program, broadcast on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Those who are orphaned are those viewers who followed the premiere of

Mothers

, series starring Belén Rueda, who although got 11% screen share, could not with the Turkish series revelation of the season that broadcasts Antena 3, Woman, which obtained 17%.

‘Come have dinner with me’: Miguel Frigenti has been in charge of taking an interest in knowing the sentimental situation of Amador Mohedano (Mediaset)













‘Come have dinner with me’: Amador Mohedano listens carefully to the voice message of Fani’s aunt (Mediaset)



For the moment, only those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime Video will be able to enjoy the Mediaset series. Its premiere took place in September, although it was expected that its broadcast would have a great reception. Its 11% was not a bad figure but perhaps not enough given the audience war that is being experienced in national prime time.







