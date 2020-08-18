Telecinco bets on romantic movies for Tuesday nights

Without nightly reality shows now on its grill with which to get the best quotas in the audimeters and, in full vacation, Telecinco has scheduled this summer in 5 star cinema, on Tuesdays, a cycle dedicated to love, with six titles, which began with the film Before you, and that it had a good 17.1 percent screen share.

Boosted by that success, he followed Water for elephants, which reached 10.5 percent share, and the blue chain has already announced for the next few weeks: The best of me, I give them a year, The longest trip and Beyond love.

James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan, Luke Bracey and Liana Liberato star The best of me, adaptation of the novel by Nicholas Sparks (Noa’s diary), which tells how Dawson and Amanda, two ex-boyfriends from the institute who had to separate due to pressure from the family, meet again 20 years later, when they return to their hometown.

On the tape The longest journey, Luke Collins (Scott Eastwood), a former rodeo champion, and Sophia (Britt Robertson), a student who dreams of working in the art world in New York, reminisce about their past love in a North Carolina town. I give them a year, British comedy starring Rose Byrne, Anna Faris, Rafe Spall, Simon Baker (The mentalist) and Beyond love, remake of Endless Love (1981), with Gabriella Wilde and Alex Pettyfer, close the cinematographic cycle.

Giles.Keyte

Also in We are cinema

The channel dedicates the entire month to Spanish celluloid with a program that pays tribute to the Malaga Film Festival, with films already awarded. On the 21st, coinciding with its inauguration, it will premiere: The distances (Golden Biznaga 2018), All are dead (Silver Biznaga 2014) and Summer 1993, (Golden Biznaga 2017).

