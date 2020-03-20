Teamsters Local 399 Finding Jobs Outside Hollywood For Members Left Suddenly Unemployed By Coronavirus Shutdown

In one other signal of the occasions, Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 is working laborious to search out jobs outdoors the leisure trade for its all of a sudden unemployed members, and native grocery chains are hiring. Corporations trying to rent instantly, the native stated, embody Ralphs, Stater Bros. and Albertsons/Vons. The pay – round $30 an hour – won’t be what studio drivers are accustomed to, but it surely beats state unemployment advantages.

“Now we have been working carefully with many Locals inside Joint Council 42 over the previous a number of days to determine job alternatives that we will direct our expert and certified drivers to,” the native informed its members right now. “As you will have seen, the demand for meals, items and provides is overwhelming presently. These Teamster jobs are thought of to be half of the present important workforce, and we encourage our members to take this chance in case you are in want of quick employment.

“Now we have been in contact with our Sister Locals to find out the place probably the most wants are for certified Drivers. At the moment we’re being informed that there’s a scarcity of certified (Class A) drivers. As a result of excessive demand and the help from our Teamster Household, we’re capable of safe PREFERENTIAL employment for any certified Local 399 driver presently” for the grocery chains. “We want to frequently broaden this checklist over the course of the subsequent week as we’re capable of make connections with extra Local Unions.”

These can apply right here.