TCB Media Rights Greenlights ‘Hitler’s Supercars’ Documentary, Secures Channel 4 Sale

TCB Media Rights, the worthwhile British distributor entangled within the collapse of Kew Media Group, has financed a documentary about supercars constructed beneath the Nazi regime, as a part of a brace of recent factual initiatives.

TCB has given a greenlight to Hitler’s Supercars, a 60-minute movie made by UK manufacturing firm Wiser Movies, which reveals how Hitler ordered two German automotive producers to construct probably the most high-performance autos on the planet.

The documentary has been pre-sold to Channel four in a deal brokered by TCB senior gross sales supervisor Holly Newey. Tas Brooker and Jim Wiseman government produce for Wiser, alongside TCB’s Hannah Demidowicz and Nicola Davey.

Along with Hitler’s Supercars, TCB has additionally financed Excessive Ice Machines from Canadian outfit Architect Movies. The eight-part sequence examines the expertise that permits folks to stay and thrive in excessive circumstances.

The sequence has been bought to an unnamed U.S. community by TCB’s head of gross sales Simona Argenti. Excessive Ice Machines is government produced by Architect Movie’s Tanya Linton, Mike Sheerin and Cara Volchoff, in addition to TCB’s Demidowicz.

TCB is presently in talks over its Kew Media exit technique after the Canadian manufacturing group collapsed into administration final month.