Taskmaster going to be the Main Villain in Solo Black Widow Movie

Whereas everyone seems to be embracing to see the Thanos-Avengers Saga, MCU is wanting to transferring ahead with its critically acclaimed franchise. MCU is getting ready for the solo Black Widow film and Scarlett Johansson is going to reprising her function as considered one of the OG Avenger. Beginning her look from 2010s Iron man 2, she has been taking part in her prime function in most of the films in Cinematic Universe.



Cate Shortland is going to be the director of the film with a number of rumours stating Emma Watson might be a part of the solid for the second lead. Ever since the film was introduced, the core Marvel followers had been busy deciding who might be the antagonist for the movie. Sources depict that the Marvel might introduce the mercenary Taskmaster for the villainous function.

Taskmaster is a supervillain usually typically considered an anti-hero that has a reputed existence in the Marvel comics. Taskmaster is a mercenary employed as a mentor for numerous prison organizations.

He’s usually considered an enemy/ally of one other well-known Marvel character Deadpool. Taskmaster might grasp something simply by witnessing it. Followers imagine Taskmaster might be a proper and powerful villain for the film.

The standalone movie will discover Romanoff residing in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union and perhaps it might function a prequel to different films in the franchise. It’s presumed the manufacturing would begin from this June and Dereck Wealthy might write the storyline.