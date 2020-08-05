Tania Llasera announces on Instagram that she is leaving Mediaset after 11 years

The presenter has given the news through Instagram with a long message In which she has recapitulated her career at the home of Paolo Vasile, ensuring that she is very grateful for everything she has achieved in these eleven years of contract.

“11 years ago, a very nervous Tania began presenting ‘Look who’s looking!’ … we chose a beautiful purple dress for the premiere. I was so nervous that I needed a PN (Neuro Linguistic Programming) session with a safety anchor on my thumb (I can be seen doing it in the 2nd photo)“begins the presenter’s text,”I was anchored all night … except when it was time to dance … I really enjoyed that“.

Tania Llasera continues to remember an anecdote with Carmen Lomana: “She looked me up and down and asked during the publi that who was the blonde who was dressed in the same color as her? – Was I- the new presenter of the space, dressed without knowing it , in the only color that gives bad luck in Italy … purple. It did not bring me bad luck, it has been 11 years that are coming to an end today and I am leaving with a big smile and very grateful. It has been more than a decade of varied formats and magnificent experiences. ”

“Thank you all, on and off the screen, for always making me feel like one more. A girl entered the family and I am already made a lady with my already formed family. From this first program going through everyone to #RealMom which has been the last one, I have grown and learned so much that it cannot be summed up in words. I love you. “

Llasera has been at the forefront of the group’s popular sounding programs such as ‘Fama ¡a danza!’, ‘La Voz’, ‘Vuélveme loca’ or ‘Gran Hermano VIP’. In recent years, his presence in Mediaset spaces has been reduced (his last job was in the ‘Real Mom’ program, in Boing), but that does not mean that he is going to leave a significant void in the company, and thus Professionals and followers have wanted to remind him of this.

Anne Igartiburu or Jesús Vázquez have sent her all their love, as well as Tamara Gorro: “And I had the pleasure of being with you in that program and I can assure you that your energy and positivity towards everything turned out perfect. It is not because I have a special affection for you, I always told you and I will keep it, you are an excellent professional, with a special charisma, as well as a great companion and better person“.

