‘Tango’, by Carlos Saura, in ‘History of our cinema’

Mario Suarez (Miguel Ángel Solá) is a mature film director who is going through a crisis, because his wife, Laura (Cecilia Narova), has abandoned it due to depression. He tries to take refuge in the film he is shooting about tango and ends up falling in love with the protagonist, a dancer whose lover is a gangster who has invested money in the production.

How to apply to the Oscar dancing

In his usual habit of releasing one movie a year, for most of his career, before Goya in Bordeaux (1999) and after Bird (1997), Carlos Saura brought to the big screen the Hispano-Argentine co-production Tango. She won Goya in the Best Sound category and went Candidate, as an Argentine film, for the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. It was the third time that a work by Saura chose the most precious award in cinema, after doing so with Mom turns 100 (1979) and Carmen (1983).

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tango was starring Miguel Ángel Solá, leader of a cast in which he stands out Mine Master, who debuted in the cinema with this feature film. It was also the first time on the big screen for the tango dancer Cecilia Narova, who shared a film project with Juan Carlos Copes, teacher of the popular dance of Argentina.

Arg.-Esp., 1998. Musical. 117 min. Dir .: Carlos Saura. Int .: Miguel Ángel Solá, Cecilia Narova, Mía Maestro, Enrique Pinti, Juan Carlos Copes, Sandra Ballesteros, Carlos Rivarola, Juan Luis Galiardo, Julio Bocca.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.