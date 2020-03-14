‘Tamron Hall’ Suspends Production Over Coronavirus

Tamron Corridor is the newest syndicated speak present to halt manufacturing amid considerations over the spreading coronavirus.

“The Tamron Corridor present has decided it’s in the perfect curiosity of the employees and crew to droop manufacturing on the present starting Monday, March 16,” the present’s producer Walt Disney Tv mentioned in a press release.

“We’ll proceed to observe the state of affairs and hope to be again on the air with new exhibits as quickly as doable,” the assertion mentioned.

Tamron Corridor joins different syndicated speak exhibits The Wendy Williams Present, The Ellen DeGeneres Present and The Kelly Clarkson Present in opting to droop manufacturing.

Tamron Corridor is carried by the ABC Owned Tv Stations Group and Hearst Tv’s portfolio.

The present is produced by Walt Disney Tv and is distributed in nationwide syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Client and Worldwide. Invoice Geddie and Corridor are the manager producers. Talia Parkinson-Jones is co-executive producer. The present broadcasts from New York Metropolis, mixing dwell and taped exhibits.

