‘Tamron Hall’ Makes Showrunner Change As Talia Parkinson-Jones Exits

There’s a change on the high of syndicated daytime discuss present Tamron Corridor.

Candi Carter, who beforehand served as government producer on The View, will take over for Talia Parkinson-Jones as showrunner, Deadline has confirmed. Parkinson-Jones, who served as co-executive producer, had been with the present since its launch. The present premiered in September and has been renewed for a second season.

Carter labored on The Oprah Winfrey Present for 15 years. She additionally ran her personal manufacturing firm, New Chapter Leisure, for a number of years earlier than becoming a member of The View.

Parkinson-Jones, a Daytime Emmy winner, beforehand spent ten seasons at The Wendy Williams Present, lastly as co-exec producer. She additionally held plenty of roles, together with as casting director of Discovery’s gameshow Money Cab.



Tamron Corridor is at present darkish, having suspended manufacturing indefinitely resulting from considerations over the coronavirus outbreak.

Originating in New York, the present mixes reside and taped segments. Tamron Corridor is distributed in nationwide syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Client and Worldwide, the worldwide content material gross sales and distribution section of The Walt Disney Firm.