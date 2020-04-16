Tamilrockers & Movierulz leaked Hostel Daze: Makers of Kota Factory:

Hostel Daze: ‘Kota Factory’ was additionally an enormous identify on this 12 months’s Greatest Net Sequence. This Black and White sequence of TVF grew to become fairly in style. The story of college students getting ready for engineering in Kota dominated this 12 months. Now its makers are bringing one other massive undertaking. The makers of Kota Factory have introduced a brand new present on engineering. The present titled ‘Hostel Daze’ will likely be launched on Amazon Prime Video, not on YouTube.

Amazon Prime introduced the present by tweeting it. By tweeting, Amazon wrote, ‘Environment engineering one, however the items are model new’. Additionally shared a two minute video with it. The video begins with Kota Factory character Jeetu Bhaiya. After this, its makers are uncovered. It contains Creator Sourav, Producer Sameer Saxena and Direct Radhav Sukun. He then introduced that he was arising with a brand new present ‘Hostel Days’.

Makers defined the plot of the present within the video. He instructed that after Kota Factory, he’s bringing the story of Engineering College students, during which the story of Engineering Hostel will likely be proven. Makers mentioned, “To this point you’ve seen how youngsters enter engineering, now we’ll see how engineering enters life.” No announcement has been made by the makers or Amazon relating to the discharge date of this present.

The second season of Kota Factory will even comeThere’s one other excellent news for the followers of Kota Factory. On this video, the makers instructed that the second season of Kota Factory will even come. Nonetheless, there’ll now be a query as to the place this second season will likely be launched. On the similar time, the makers haven’t given any details about the discharge date of the second season.