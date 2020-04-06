Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmaah: In Mona’s love, Tappu decides to run away from home, flees Jethalal’s senses after hearing the news

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmaah: Followers love the TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which is why the present continues to be on the prime of the TRP record. Each character in Gokuldham Society is exclusive and completely different in itself, however the most weird of them is Jethalal. There’s some downside with Jethalal. Jethalal and Bother’s Choli are with Daman.

This time too, one thing related occurs with Jethalal that he didn’t anticipate. Truly Jethalal goes to his room to meet his son Tappu. Throughout this, Jetha hears him speaking on the cellphone to a lady named Mona. Tappu expresses his love to Mona on the cellphone, saying that he loves her very a lot and has been attempting to say this to her for a lot of days however he was unable to say so due to worry.

Jethalal is deeply shocked after listening to Tappu and he goes to inform his father ie Champak uncle. The firstborn, Champak tells Lal that Tappu has gone out of hand. After this, each of them go to Tappu’s room the place Tappu is telling Mona that he’ll run away along with her at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning. Upon hearing about the paddle, Champak Lal feels shocked and instantly goes to speak to Pappu.

Jethalal reprimands Tappu rather a lot. Jethalal tells him rather a lot earlier than Tappu can say something. Lastly, at the behest of his father Champak Lal, Jetha offers Tappu an opportunity to communicate. Tappu tells his father that he doesn’t know any lady named Mona. He was simply making a video to have enjoyable with the Tappu military. Finally Jethalal and Champak Lal each assist him make the tapu movies. Watching Tappu’s video, Jethalal realizes his mistake and apologizes to him.