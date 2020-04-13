Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmaah: ‘I did not expect this from you Jethalal’

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmaah:

While each character in the TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is unique in itself, the fans love to watch the love-filled relationship between Jethalal and Babita. Jethalal takes life on Babita and is always trying to impress her. But this time something happens that even if Jethalal does not want to help Babita Ji and Babita Ji's heart breaks due to her indifference.

Actually, Babita arrives at Jethalal’s shop to get a special model of mobile phone. When Babita asks Jethalal to give her the phone, Jethalal tries to avoid her by saying that there is no longer a piece of that model left in his shop. Jethalal is doing this at the behest of Babita Ji’s husband Iyer because before Babita, he had bought and taken the phone from Jethalal’s shop and he swears to Jethalal that he will not do anything about Babita. Please tell.

Due to the promise and the promise he made, Jethalal has to lie to Babita Ji one after the other. Jethalal’s difficulties only increase when Bagha comes and says that there are many mobile phone sets in the shop which Babita Ji wants. During this time Jethalal proves Bagha’s words somehow wrong but Babita ji suspects him. Babita gets heartbroken due to Jethalal and she starts going from the shop saying that she had come to consider Gada Electronics as her shop.

After Babita leaves the shop, another customer comes to Jethalal’s shop, which Jethalal gives him the mobile phone that Babita wants. During this time Babita sees all this and tells Jethalal with a broken heart that, “Jethji I did not expect you to do this to me.” Seeing Babita getting angry, Jethalal becomes very sad and hands. Apologizes and apologizes to him. Babita runs away from the shop in anger. Finally, when Iyer frees Jethalal, he tells Babita Ji the truth and she forgives him.