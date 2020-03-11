T.I.’s Latest Message Raises Questions About Daughter Deyjah Harris — Can His Wife, Tiny Harris, And This Note Help His Image?

Just lately, rapper T.I. took to social media the place she posted a beautiful submit concerning the ladies in his life. The MC praised his spouse, Tiny Harris, and his daughters — Deyjah and Zonnique Pullins.

The truth TV star additionally wrote some touching phrases about his mom and late sister. In honor of Worldwide Ladies’s Day, T.I. instructed his main women that he would do something for them.

He wrote: “Completely happy Worldwide Ladies’s Day

To the ladies in my life. Love you & respect you all. I’d gladly Threat all of it for you in a Blink… I might DIE &/or KILL simply to make sure no harm hurt or hazard comes your means‼️Thanks for making My Life All it’s In the present day🥰💜😘🤎😍🧡😘💚😍💛🥰💙#HappyWomensInternationalDay.”

Many praised T.I.P. for the be aware. A fan stated: “Want my man would do that😫”

One particular person requested about his fallout with Dejah: “Did Deyja forgive you but king?” One other commenter puzzled about his younger daughter, Heiress: “You forgot, child Heiress.”

T.I. did apologize to his daughter, Deyjah, for telling the world that he checked her virginity at annual gynecologist appointments whereas sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Purple Desk Discuss present.

He defined: “Firstly, I got here to clear up any misconceptions which were surrounding how we work together and guardian and what’s applicable and inappropriate. My intentions have been misconstrued and misconceived. All of this false narrative has simply been sensationalized.”

The rapper went on to say: “All of this surrounds a dialog that I used to be having in a really joking method. Once I was requested how … I cope with parenting at the moment, I simply started to, from a spot of fact, I started to decorate and exaggerate, and I feel lots of people kinda like took it extraordinarily literal.”

He continued: “When you put any of my reputations, like who I’m as a father and who I’ve been, I actually thought individuals knew me higher than that.”

Jada instructed him: “It’s a teachable second. I knew after I heard it, I stated, ‘There’s an enormous misunderstanding.’ ”

He responded by: “Since she turned 18, I don’t have management of something. I’m not there to guard essentially virginity. I do know that may be a massive transfer. When you make that transfer, some issues occur that comply with.”

T.I. is slowly rebuilding his model.



