Sylvester Stallone is ‘Cobra, the strong arm of the law’

When crime spreads like a plague, Police Lieutenant Marion ‘Cobra’ Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) is the only remedy to combat it. The mission of ‘Cobra’ consists, on the one hand, in arresting the followers of a sect of assassins and, on the other, in protecting Ingrid (Brigitte Nielsen), the witness to a murder committed by the gang. What he does not have is the existence of a mole in the police department, who will be in charge of reporting the girl’s hiding place.

Sylvester Stallone’s movie with his ex-wife

Right after taking charge of consolidating the saga of Rambo directing Cornered Part II (Rambo 2) (1985), George Pan Cosmatos he again bet on action to bring Cobra, the strong arm of the law, to the big screen. In this way, he made his second consecutive feature film with Sylvester Stallone in charge of the cast, who in addition to starring in the film was in charge of developing the script for it.

In addition to Sylvester Stallone, among the cast members, the presence of Brigitte Nielsen, that when Cobra was filmed and released, the strong arm of the law was married to the now very famous actor of Italian origin, since he had already played Rocky four times and Rambo twice.

Cobra. USA, 1986. Action. 95 min. Dir .: George Pan Cosmatos. Int .: Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen, Reni Santoni, John Herzfeld, Brian Thompson, Marco Rodríguez, Andrew Robinson, Art LaFleur.

