Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas collide in ‘Asesinos’

Robert Rath (Sylvester Stallone), recruited to perform dangerous Cold War missions, has decided to quit that job. After being the undisputed number one, Miguel Bain (Antonio Banderas) an ambitious History student aspires to fill his position. Bain enjoys the thrill of killing and knows that Rath is an obstacle to him. Electra crosses their path (Julianne Moore), a surveillance expert and cunning thief in the world of information. She shares with Rath the desire to leave that world so absorbing that it forces them to always lead a nomadic life.

Julianne Moore, luxury reinforcement

Right after Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) and Maverick (1994) and before Conspiracy (1997) and Lethal Weapon 4 (1998), Richard Donner made a parenthesis, between the four films starring Mel Gibson, to bring Assassins to the big screen. This action thriller was born from a script by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski.

Sylvester Stallone were the great protagonists of Assassins, coinciding for the first time in their careers. It would not be the last, because almost two decades later they would share a project again in The Mercenaries 3 (2014), this time with a more discreet role for the Spanish actor. Among the cast members, he also stood out in a special way Julianne Moore, that years after shooting this film he would win the Oscar for his performance in Always alice (2014).

Assassins. EE.UU., 1995. Acción. 133 min. Dir.: Richard Donner. Int.: Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas, Julianne Moore, Anatoli Davydov, Steve Kahan, Muse Watson, Kelly Rowan, Reed Diamond.

