Sword Art Online Alicization Episode 24 Out Now: SAO Season 4 Announced

*Spoliers: Those that haven’t seen the ultimate episode i.e. Sword artwork on-line Alicization episode 24 then be cautious as a result of this put up comprises spoilers.

Sword artwork on-line Alicization episode 24 is out now and as that is the final episode of this season individuals are excited to see what they’d in retailer for us on this finale.

One this we’re positive of is that this episode might be bittersweet as a result of Kirito lastly defeats the administrator however on the lack of his finest buddies Eugeo and Alice.

Within the final episode, we noticed Administrator slicing Eugeo in half after he sliced off one in every of her arms. And sure Eugeo didn’t make it within the final episode as he died from his wounds whereas holding his finest buddy’s fingers.

However this isn’t earlier than he provides his Blue Rose Sword to Kirito with which he is ready to defeat the administrator. And earlier than dying he does one final thing, He provides Kirito’s sword a reputation, The Evening Sky Sword.

After that Kiritos finds an administrator panel with which he is ready to speak to the Seijirou Kikuoka who’s attempting to thwart off an assault on the power by an unknown group.

The group are capable of hinder the power’s energy and Kirito begins to distort. And that is when the ultimate cliffhanger of this season comes i.e. Asuna coming down from the sky.

This was an important SAO season folks might be ready for the subsequent season as they might be very glad to know that they don’t have to attend for much longer.

It is because the Sword Art Online’s Official Twitter Web page launch a PV for the 4th Season of SAO dubbed as Sword Art Online Struggle of Underworld.