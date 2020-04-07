Sutton Foster will star with Hugh Jackman in ‘The Music Man’ at Broadway

The Two time Tony Award winner and star of the hit TV Sequence ‘Youthful’, Sutton Foster will star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman after 6 years of hiatus.

Jerry Zaks and Warren Carlyle will be the director and choreographer of the Broadway revival, each of whom are Tony winner and Patrick Vaccariello will be the music director.

Foster received the Tony Awards for her work in ‘Totally Trendy Millie’ and ‘Something Goes,’ And her Broadway performances embody ‘Violet’, ‘Shrek’, ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ and ‘Little Ladies.’ She can also be the star of fashionable TV Land collection ‘Youthful.’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rudin talked about foster”I’ve been an enormous, besotted fan since Millie, I feel she’s good and I’ve wished to work with her for years. By way of what we’re going for in this manufacturing, which is a wealthy, thrilling, vibrant love story, she’s a implausible accomplice for Hugh.”

The Preview efficiency for the present will be held on 9 September 2020 at a Shubert theatre whereas the opening will be held on 20th of October to be introduced.