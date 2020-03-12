‘Survivor’: Production On Season 41 Pushed Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The day the Would Well being Group declared the rising coronavirus outbreak a worldwide pandemic, CBS and the producers of Survivor moved in to postpone manufacturing on the upcoming 41st season of the truth competitors.

“On account of considerations and uncertainty surrounding the unfold of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay manufacturing on the 41st season, which was set to start filming later this month in Fiji,” a CBS spokesperson stated. “Pending worldwide occasions, the plan is to return to manufacturing on Might 19th. The well being and security of the castaways and manufacturing members is our high precedence.”

The choice was conveyed to the crew in a notice by Survivor government producer/host Jeff Probst.

“Although Fiji has no reported instances and is fantastically distant, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 totally different nations, creating a necessity for extra time to totally analyze and create our new manufacturing security plan,” he wrote.

The postponement comes lower than two weeks earlier than filming was slated to start March 24. It additionally follows CBS’ latest determination to droop manufacturing on the globetrotting actuality competitors The Wonderful Race three episodes in, additionally over considerations associated to the coronavirus well being disaster.

“Our intention is to nonetheless to shoot each seasons 41 and 42,” Probst stated in his e-mail. If Survivor 41 begin manufacturing on Might 19 as now deliberate, it could nonetheless make it for a September premiere, I hear.

Survivor is at present airing its 40th season, Winners at Conflict. Right here’s Probst’s letter on the manufacturing delay determination, first reported by EW:

Hey Survivor crew,

Because of the rising short-term uncertainty surrounding the worldwide unfold of COVID-19 and the corresponding need for the continued well-being of our superb crew, we’ve determined to push again our begin date for Survivor season 41.

This example is unprecedented and we’re studying extra data day-after-day. It’s out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we’ve taken this step.

Our intention is to start manufacturing after the S40 stay present. Due to this fact, topic to new data, our new deliberate begin date for manufacturing could be on or about Might 19th, 2020. Our intention is to nonetheless to shoot each seasons 41 and 42.

We all know lots of you’ll have questions and we’ll begin a communication chain to maintain all people updated.

We’re probably the most skilled worldwide tv crew on the earth and for 20 years we’ve calmly and efficiently managed quite a lot of manufacturing points. We are going to navigate this one the identical approach.

Thanks for understanding our want for this additional time to create our plan.

Jeff