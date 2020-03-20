Super Bowl-Winning Coach Sean Payton Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Sean Payton, who has coached the NFL’s New Orleans Saints since 2000 and received a Super Bowl with them in a decade in the past, instructed ESPN immediately that he has examined constructive for the coronavirus. He is the primary present NFL coach or participant recognized to have been recognized the sickness.

Payton instructed the Worldwide Chief that he went public with the information as a result of he desires individuals to observe warnings and recommendation because the sickness spreads all through america and the world.

“This isn’t nearly social distancing,” the 56-year-old coach instructed ESPN. “It’s shutting down right here for every week to 2 weeks. If individuals perceive the curve, and perceive the bump, we will simply work collectively as a rustic to cut back it. Take a minute to know what the specialists are saying. It’s not difficult to do what they’re asking of us. Simply that sort of small funding by each certainly one of us could have a dramatic influence.”

Associated Story Daniel Dae Kim Reveals Positive Coronavirus Check:

Up to now neither the NFL nor the Saints has commented on Payton’s prognosis.

“I used to be lucky to be within the minority, with out the intense uncomfortable side effects that some have,” he instructed ESPN. I’m fortunate. Youthful individuals really feel like they’ll deal with this, however they could be a provider to somebody who can’t deal with it. So all of us must do our half. It’s necessary for each certainly one of us to do our half.”

Peyton is the league’s second-longest-tenured coach behind Invoice Belichick of the New England Patriots.

With the NFL in its offseason, the league up to now hasn’t needed to take any drastic measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The NBA and NHL shuttered their seasons weeks earlier than their playoffs had been to have began, and the NCAA canceled its March Insanity basketball tournaments. The league did, nevertheless, cancel all public occasions tied to its annual NFL Draft in Las Vegas, however its golf equipment will proceed with their televised participant alternatives April 23-25.

“The NFL is exploring modern choices for the way the method shall be performed and can present that info because it turns into accessible,” the league mentioned this week.