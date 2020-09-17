‘Stumptown’, another series canceled because of the coronavirus

The Dex Parios cases are over. The ABC channel, which produces Stumptown in United States, had renewed the series for a second season but has finally decided to cancel it after problems derived from the coronavirus.

Stumptown It should be part of his grid for this 2020-2021 season. However, the start of filming has had to be delayed on different occasions and their patience has run out. Since it does not seem that it could be broadcast when they had thought due to the difficulties of recording following the health and safety protocols established as a result of the pandemic, they prefer to fire Stumptown and not lose more money.















ABC, which had developed the project within its ABC Studios production company (all housed within Disney’s huge umbrella), do not lose hope to sell Stumptown To thirds. It is the series about Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress and who decides to find action in her daily life as a private detective. It was a series of casual cases, with touches of comedy, criticism in its favor and that in Spain HBO has in its catalog.

While it seems unlikely that you will find a new home under these circumstances, The sad thing about the news is that it had been renewed for a second season. This means that it has written scripts, this time captained by Monica Owusu-Breen (Agents of SHIELD), who had been hired as a new co-showrunner to work with Jason Richman, the creator. Owusu-Breen replaced Matt Olmstead.

It was already warned this Monday in the pages of La Vanguardia: fingers have to be crossed because projects are expected to be canceled before continuing to shoot due to the problem of recording during the pandemic without excessively raising costs and without suffering the technical bill.

Stumptown joins the cases of This shit surpasses me and The Society of Netflix, which had also renewed for a second season that will finally not exist; the comedy I’m sorry, who had shot two episodes of the third season when Covid-19 paralyzed the industry and finally TBS decided to permanently close the tap; and also Cortés and Moctezuma.







The Amazon Prime Video blockbuster with Javier Bardem as the conqueror had to resume filming and, seeing that they could not shoot the series with the expected spectacularity, in addition to the additional costs of moving the team again to Mexico, they opted for don’t go ahead and don’t shoot the miniseries.







