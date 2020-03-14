‘Stranger Things’ Shuts Down As Netflix Halts All Film & Scripted TV Production In U.S & Canada Over Coronavirus

Netflix is the newest media firm to droop movie and TV manufacturing within the face of escalating well being disaster stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted President Donald Trump to declare nationwide emergency on Friday.

For a listing of TV exhibits which were halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

All scripted TV and movies in US and Canada are grounded for the subsequent two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16. The shutdown is finished out of precaution and in compliance with bans on giant gatherings, journey and different restrictions by authorities within the U.S. and overseas.

The lengthy record contains Netflix’s flagship sequence, Stranger Issues, which has been filming its fourth season — the present’s forged posted a video from a desk learn final week — and a slew of different exhibits, together with the upcoming Intercourse/Life starring Sarah Shahi. As Deadline reported yesterday, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix film The Promenade had already been shut down. All are produced by Netflix.

Moreover, Lucifer, from Warner Bros. TV, has halted manufacturing. Deadline additionally reported yesterday in regards to the suspension of manufacturing on Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie, which additionally comes from an out of doors studio, Skydance.

Netflix’s productions filming outdoors of North America, like breakout new sequence The Witcher, which is prepping Season 2, are being assessed on a case by case foundation.

Right here is Stranger Issues’ desk learn video: