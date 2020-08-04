Steven Seagal gets into ‘Dangerous Land’

On Alaska’s oil platforms, Forrest Taft (Steven Seagal) works as a specialist in fire fighting in oil wells. However, much more dangerous than that is facing Michael Jennings (Michael Caine), president of an oil company that has made huge profits at the cost of endangering the environment. In that battle, Taft has the support of a native activist and anyone who opposes the company.

Seagal’s only time as director

The dangerous land It was the first movie, and the last one to date, in which Steven Seagal tried his fortune as a director, thus directing a cast in which he was also the great protagonist. Among the cast members, the presence of Michael Caine, who had never shared a project with Seagal before.

In dangerous land, which would have a second part, this time under the direction of Félix Enríquez Alcalá, accumulated a total of six nominations in the Razzie, but the only one who managed to win was that of Worst Director, for Steven Seagal, who has never again been the director of any other feature film.

On Deadly Ground. EE.UU., 1994. Acción. 98 min. Dir.: Steven Seagal. Int.: Steven Seagal, Michael Caine, Joan Chen, John C. McGinley, R. Lee Ermey, Billy Bob Thornton, Richard Hamilton.

