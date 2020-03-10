Stephen King On Coronavirus: “Not Anywhere Near As Serious” As Disease In ‘The Stand’

By no means concern, inclined inhabitants: The increasing coronavirus is nowhere close to as deadly because the flu pressure that killed a lot of the world’s folks in The Stand. We’ve that from a dependable supply: Stephen King.

The prolific horrormeister wrote on Twiiter that the actual illness — which has unfold from China to 6 continents and greater than 30 U.S. states — is “not wherever close to as critical” as “Venture Blue,” the virulent superbug depicted in his 1977 novel The Stand. That pressure of influenza was weaponized by the American authorities however by chance launched by a soldier who flees the lab the place it was developed.

No, coronavirus is NOT like THE STAND. It’s not wherever close to as critical. It’s eminently survivable. Preserve calm and take all cheap precautions. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020

In the e-book, Venture Blue is uncovered to the general public by mistake when Affected person Zero escapes together with his spouse and child and makes a run for it. They don’t final lengthy — and issues get actual grim actual quick. The virus causes society to interrupt down amid panic and confusion and finally kills greater than 99 % of humanity.

In actuality, Covid-19 has been blamed for greater than 110,000 instances worldwide, and the World Well being Group has put its threat evaluation at “very excessive” — its prime degree. Three extra nations have reported their first instances of coronavirus in simply the previous 24 hours as well being officers scramble to comprise the outbreak.

U.S. inventory markets noticed one other widespread downturn Monday. The selloff obtained so advert that buying and selling was halted briefly on the New York Inventory Change earlier than the Dow Jones industrial index closed down greater than 2,000 factors — a 7.Eight % drop.

NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL Restrict Locker Room Entry On Coronavirus Fears