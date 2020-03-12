Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers And Jimmy Kimmel Try To Squeeze Laughs Out Of A Grim Situation

Coronavirus isn’t any laughing matter, however they pay late night time commentators huge bucks to search out the humor in all kinds of unfunny conditions. So the present went on tonight, as Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers tried to mine the comedy gold hidden within the worldwide pandemic.

Seth Meyers blamed President Donald Trump for a gradual response to the coronavirus disaster, and made a couple of jokes on the Italian dealing with of its surging issues.

Jimmy Kimmel targeted on the 5 phases of grief over the coronavirus, invoking bathroom paper, Coachella, and Prince.

On the Every day Present, the coronavirus unfold was described as “fairly cool,” and Trevor Noah admitted he was sucking as much as the virus in hopes of being bypassed.

Lastly, Stephen Colbert lamented good instances previous, when he was “drunk on eggnog,” in love with Child Yoda, and searching ahead to impeaching the President.