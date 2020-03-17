Stephen Colbert Films Surprise ‘Late Show’ Monologue From Bathtub; Trevor Noah Goes Italian In Response To Coronavirus Crisis

Whereas late-night TV manufacturing has come to a halt because of the coronavirus disaster, we’re getting at a glimpse at how a pair late-night hosts are coping in the course of the shutdown.

CBS’ Late Present host Stephen Colbert made a shock look from his bathtub (sure, you learn that accurately), the place he filmed a monologue proven earlier than Monday evening’s repeat episode. “You’re watching a really particular distancing version of the Late Present, Colbert quipped, or as I now name it, The Lather Present with Scubbin’ Colbert, with visitors Mr. Bubble and musical duo Head & Shoulders.”

Colbert additionally addressed the difficulty of social distancing. “The federal government is telling all of us to keep away from human contact indefinitely. And on behalf of the socially anxious in every single place, let me simply say, approach forward of you! I’ve been avoiding human contact since earlier than it was cool,” Colbert mentioned.

He additionally gave viewers some encouragement, acknowledging that it’s a “freaky, freaky time,” and “if you happen to’re watching this from residence proper now, know that you just’re doing the fitting factor.” You’ll be able to watch above.

In the meantime, Comedy Central’s The Every day Present host Trevor Noah went Italian in his response to the shutdown. Noah took to his residence balcony, the place he opened up in track whereas practising social distancing.