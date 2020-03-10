‘Station Eleven’: Nabhaan Rizwan & Philippine Velge Join HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nabhaan Rizwan (1917) and Philippine Velge (Ete ’85) are set as collection regulars in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic restricted drama collection primarily based on the worldwide bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV Studios.

Written and government produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning a number of timelines. It tells the tales of survivors of a devastating flu as they try and rebuild and reimagine the world anew whereas holding on to the very best of what’s been misplaced.

Rizwan will play Frank Chaudhary, a profitable warfare correspondent, who’s struggling along with his personal demons when the flu strikes.

Velge will painting Alexandra, a member of the Touring Symphony too younger to recollect what the world was like earlier than the Georgia Flu.

They be a part of beforehand introduced collection regulars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot and Matilda Lawler.

Somerville additionally will function showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) directs and government produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell and Jeremy Podeswa and Jessica Rhoades. Nate Matteson, Nick Cuse and David Nicksay will function co-EPs. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.

Rizwan was most lately seen on the massive display screen in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning WWI drama 1917. His tv credit embody The Accident and Informer.

Upcoming, Velge will play Bec within the Previous Vic, London’s manufacturing of 4000 Miles reverse Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins, this Spring. She additionally will play one of many three younger leads in Francois Ozon’s anticipated function Ete ’85. Velge is repped by Cordelia Keaney at Curtis Brown.