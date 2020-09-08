Starzplay wants to consolidate itself as an indispensable platform with these two series

The market for content platforms is very crowded. Let them tell Sky who announced he was leaving the peninsula. But a service that tries to gain a foothold with increasing force is Starzplay. Now They already have two new series to consolidate the idea that, if you want to see good series, you cannot not have this service contracted.

One such series is Gangs of London, an action drama by Gareth Evans., the man behind the movie The Raid. If we trust Twitter, it seems that it has almost been broadcast in Spain because the action scenes attracted a lot of attention. The cast is headed by Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Joe Coel (Black mirror) and Valene Kane (Hanna).

















Gangs of london focuses on the fights between the different gangsters in the city of London after the death of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), the most powerful criminal in London and no one knows who has ordered to kill. It still has no release date in Spain. In the UK it has already been renewed for a second season.

The other Starzplay acquisition is High Fidelity, the new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel (1995) that Stephen Frears adapted with John Cusack as the main character (2000). In this remake, the role of Rob is played by a woman, Zoë Kravitz, a music store owner and an obsessive lover of charts and pop culture. It is the story of her past love relationships, which she tells herself.

Zoë Kravits in 'High Fidelity'.

(Hulu)













It must be recognized that, when High Fidelity arrives next September 10, it will not do it at its best. Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka’s version despite the good reviews it has been canceled by Hulu, who produces the series in the United States.

These two purchases, however, attract attention in a service that this summer aired two of the most interesting fictions: the monarchical satire The Great

The Great

about Great Catherine and Normal People, the adaptation of Sally Rooney's fashion novel, which premiered under the name of Normal People.

Normal People

