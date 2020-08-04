Starzplay prepares a series about Nacho Vidal and his rise in the porn industry

At first he was known for the measures of his member and for being considered the successor of Rocco Siffredi but Nacho Vidal has ended up being known for all the centimeters of his body. No wonder, therefore, that if Starzplay wants to attract attention in the audiovisual market, choose to produce a series about the star of the porn industry.

The project, which is titled Nacho Vidal, a XXXL industry, will be produced by Bambú Producciones, responsible for titles such as The Cable Girls, Velvet and Fariña, and La Claqueta PC. The objective is to tell the story of this actor in an industry that moves more than 500 million annually in Spain and where he became number one, transcending beyond porn to become a media star for his participation in reality shows, the defense of rights of his daughter and also for the grim murder case in which he has been involved. Who will get into the skin of Nacho Vidal? Let the pools begin!















In Starzplay, furthermore, also have Express launched, a thriller by The Mediapro Studio signed by Iván Escobar (Vis a vis). It will focus on a crime that spreads like express kidnapping. As Audiovisual451 reports, it will feature Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez, Javier Pons and Escobar herself as executive producers.

This is a good hit on the Starzplay table, which in recent months has drawn attention with its acquisitions. For example, they released The Great

The Great

and will now land the second season of Frames.

