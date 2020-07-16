Stana Katic faces her biggest challenge in the third season of ‘Absentia’

It’s been four years since the end of the series Castle and we still feel sorry. Police fiction hooked us on the adventures of the writer played by Nathan Fillion and Inspector Kate Beckett, who was played by Stana Katic. But until the end of our favorite series they must be surpassed. Life goes on and the actors have continued their acting careers.

The Canadian actress of Yugoslavian origin must have taken a liking to representing law enforcement officers because in her next project she again opted for an action profile. So it came Stana Katic to produce and star Absentia, the Amazon Prime Video series that is first broadcast in Spain through AXN Due to the emission rights agreements prior to the arrival of the streaming giant in our country. Now that we’ve become fans of FBI agent Emily Byrne, we can no longer live without her.

Emily returns on Friday, July 17 in the third season of the series that premieres on the platforms Amazon Prime Video (internationally) and AXN Now (in Spain). This new batch of ten episodes begins a few months after his suspension as an FBI agent. In that time she has tried to be a better mother to Flynn (Patrick McAuley) but, when she is about to return to work, a case gets too close to her family and everything changes.

What we will see in the third season

The threat to her family’s well-being in this new batch of Absentia relates to an international crime in which Emily and her ex-husband, special agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger), cannot avoid intervening, which puts his life in danger. Thus, Byrne must investigate at full speed to save Nick, while realizing that a complex conspiracy is brewing.

Without getting help from the FBI, Emily will have to face this mission practically alone. Thus, she will be forced to make a risky plan which will make you rely on the help of Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell), who may have a clue about Nick. Luckily, thanks to the help of his former FBI instructor Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon,. Broadchurch), he orchestrates a clever trick to go on his quest alongside Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matt Le Nevez). Together they will undertake a dangerous journey that will also be a personal catharsis for Emily.

The intricate plot that is uncovered leads him even to have conflicts with Cal because of the secrets they discover, but Emily will keep her purpose to save Nick above anything else. Knowing the danger she is in, she will have to make a risky decision if she wants to save her family.

