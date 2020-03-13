Stampede Ventures Taps Jonathan Berg As Production President

Former Warner Bros exec and Vertigo Leisure associate Jonathan Berg has been employed as President of Manufacturing at Stampede Ventures, tasked with overseeing day-to-day improvement and movie manufacturing on the firm run by Greg Silverman and Gideon Yu.

The transfer reunites Silverman and Berg, who labored collectively at Warner Bros. Silverman was president of the studio and Berg was SVP for 10 years, rising to co-president of manufacturing and co-head of DC Movies. Pics throughout that stretch included The Blind Facet, the Sherlock Holmes motion pictures, Argo, The Darkish Knight and American Sniper.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Jon to Stampede Ventures,” Silverman mentioned Friday. “He has distinctive style and relationships and is an outstanding human. Jon and I shared many successes over time and all of my fellow Stampeders and I are very, very fortunate to have him on board as we proceed to develop in leaps and bounds.”

Berg, whose govt producer credit at Vertigo included Marvel Girl, Aquaman and Justice League, will now oversee the day-to-day improvement and manufacturing of Stampede’s movie slate. That pipeline consists of Kelly Oxford’s Pink Skied Forward, which was to premiere at this 12 months’s SXSW.

Different mission within the works embrace Newsflash with Chris Pine, Albert Hughes’ North Hollywood and Netflix’s animated Prince of Port Au Prince from Wyclef Jean.

“I actually like what Gideon and Greg are constructing at Stampede Ventures,” Berg mentioned. “I felt like Greg and I wanted to get the band again collectively.”