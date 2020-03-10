St Julian’s local council will not issue permits for St. Patrick’s Day events



St Julian’s local council will not issue permits for St.Patrick’s Day

The St Julian’s local council has cancelled the yearly St Patrick’s Day celebrations, in mild of recent measures introduced by the federal government as a precaution because of the Coronavirus

There are at the moment 5 identified sufferers with the virus in Malta.

The federal government earlier this night introduced restrictions on mass events.

Addressing the media after a Cupboard assembly, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that mass actions within the open air will be restricted to events for lower than 2,000 individuals, and stated that the Cupboard will recommend that St Patrick’s Day will not be celebrated in St Julian’s on 17 March. It might be higher if this exercise is not held this 12 months, he stated.

The council hears this advice.

In a Fb assertion, the council stated: “With at the moment’s Authorities determination to cancel any mass events the St. Julian’s Local Council want to inform most people that the Council will not issue any permits for the forthcoming St.Patrick’s occasion.”

The Local Council encourages all to chorus from mass gathering in order a precaution measure. Prevention is best than remedy.