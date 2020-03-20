TELEVISION

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Actor Offers Free Peter Parker Voice Messages To Quarantined Kids

March 20, 2020
Overlook the cringeworthy Think about sing-a-long, some celebrities are developing with genuinely heartwarming methods to assist folks cope with the coronavirus disaster.

New Woman actor Jake Johnson, who voiced Peter B. Parker within the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film, is providing households caught at house a free voice message from the web-slinger to raise their children’ spirits.

Johnson posted on his Instagram that, as a result of he has obtained so many DMs from households who’re watching the film whereas cooped up of their homes, he’s opening up his e mail inbox to requests for personalised voice notes. Demand is more likely to be excessive, you’d assume, and he did apologize upfront to anybody who doesn’t get a response.

The actor added the #stayhome hashtag to his put up, which many are utilizing to unfold consciousness of the need of staying in to stop the virus unfold.

Right here’s Johnson’s Instagram:

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

