‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Actor Offers Free Peter Parker Voice Messages To Quarantined Kids

Overlook the cringeworthy Think about sing-a-long, some celebrities are developing with genuinely heartwarming methods to assist folks cope with the coronavirus disaster.

New Woman actor Jake Johnson, who voiced Peter B. Parker within the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film, is providing households caught at house a free voice message from the web-slinger to raise their children’ spirits.

Johnson posted on his Instagram that, as a result of he has obtained so many DMs from households who’re watching the film whereas cooped up of their homes, he’s opening up his e mail inbox to requests for personalised voice notes. Demand is more likely to be excessive, you’d assume, and he did apologize upfront to anybody who doesn’t get a response.

The actor added the #stayhome hashtag to his put up, which many are utilizing to unfold consciousness of the need of staying in to stop the virus unfold.

Right here’s Johnson’s Instagram: