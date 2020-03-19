S&P Revises Sinclair Broadcast Group Credit Outlook To Negative (From Positive) On Coronavirus Pressure

S&P International Thursday revised the credit score outlook for Sinclair Broadcast Group to damaging from constructive given mixed strain from the coronavirus and the debt-funded acquisition final 12 months of the Fox Sports activities Networks.

Sinclair acquired the networks for $9.6 billion, funded with $8.9 billion in debt.

“We consider there’s nonetheless a path for Sinclair to scale back its leverage in 2020 as a result of its comparatively secure distribution income and an anticipated improve in political promoting income, although uncertainty stemming from coronavirus creates the chance that the corporate might be unable to attain this,” S&P mentioned. The damaging outlook displays uncertainty across the extent of coronavirus’ impression on the corporate’s efficiency and its skill to scale back its leverage comfortably under 5.5x over the following 12 months.”

We may decrease the score on Sinclair if a protracted promoting recession reduces the corporate’s promoting income. The company additionally mentioned its earlier estimates assumed that video distributors that hadn’t beforehand provided the regional sports activities networks (equivalent to Marquee) would add the channels to their lineup when the 2020 MLB season started. So additional delays to sporting occasions may lengthen the timeline for the regional sports activities networks to realize carriage and stop the corporate from enhancing its working revenue.

It mentioned it may revise the outlook on Sinclair to secure if the virus has a extra restricted impact on the corporate’s enterprise over the following 12 months.