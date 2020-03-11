Sophie Turner Wears Bathing Suit, Covers Stomach Amid Pregnancy Rumors – Hollywood News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas jetted off for a weekend getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! All through a beachside soiree with their entourage, Sophie saved her tummy hidden with a towel.

No bikini photographs proper right here! Sophie Turner, 24, saved herself lined whereas hanging out alongside together with her husband Joe Jonas, 30, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on March 7. The Recreation of Thrones actress walked spherical with a blue towel wrapped over her swimsuit excessive and tank excessive, leaving no seen sign of her stomach. Even and never utilizing a towel on, Sophie opted for a dishevelled hoodie whereas having enjoyable with the day in paradise on her journey — is it too shortly to call it a babymoon? Whatever the motive was behind the journey, Sophie was really in extreme spirits as Joe was pictured giving her a twirl and receiving a kiss on the cheek from the HBO star.

Sophie and Joe have been seen once more of their stomping grounds, Los Angeles, by March 11. It has now been exactly a month since a report claimed the newlyweds have been anticipating their first teen collectively, per Merely Jared — neither accomplice has confirmed this rumor. Their silence didn’t stop followers from talking, though, since Sophie has been pictured rocking dishevelled clothes (denim overalls, an outsized sweatshirt, and so forth.) — on fairly a number of public outings with Joe.

Sophie and Joe significantly caught followers’ curiosity as soon as they’ve been observed buying for kids’ clothes in Studio Metropolis, LA on March 2! Shortly after that procuring journey, Sophie was moreover photographed masking her stomach with a jacket whereas taking a stroll down Studio Metropolis on March 6 (moreover observed: Joe’s playful love faucet on Sophie’s bum).

Whether or not or not or not Sophie and Joe actually had a babymoon, it’s apparent they’re nonetheless inside the honeymoon stage. Sophie couldn’t stop gushing about Joe, whom she married in two separate weddings in 2019, in her cowl story for Elle journal. “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, method above my league. And I nonetheless actually really feel like that,” Sophie talked about in her interview, which was printed on March 3. “He’s so handsome, proficient, humorous, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have any individual like him must be spherical me and spend time with me.”