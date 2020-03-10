Sonequa Martin-Green to Become Mother of Two

Instagram

Pregnant alongside along with her second child, the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actress pronounces that she and her husband Kenric Inexperienced count on a baby woman in order to add to their family.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actress Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced is prepared to change right into a mum as soon as extra.

The actress is anticipating her second child with husband Kenric Inexperienced.

The pair has launched on Instagram a baby woman is on one of the best ways.

“Together with one different passenger to the Inexperienced put together! All aboard little woman, this put together is fueled by Love and we’re already overflowing with it for you,” “The Strolling Lifeless” star wrote beneath {a photograph} of herself, her husband, and their five-year-old son, Kenric II.

The couple wed in 2010.

