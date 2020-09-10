‘Someone has to die’: Trailer and release date of the Netflix series

Netflix has presented the trailer for Someone has to die, the new fiction by Manolo Caro, creator of The house of flowers, and has set a date for its premiere: October 16. A cast full of stars is the best cover letter of this three-part miniseries that has become one of the most anticipated fictions of the season.

Carmen Maura, winner of four Goya Awards (The Community, Back, People who come and bah), Cecilia Suarez (The House of Flowers, Perfect Strangers), Ernesto Alterio (Narcos: Mexico, The Cable Girls), the Mexican actor Alexander Speitzer (Queen of the south), the dancer Isaac hernandez (The King of the whole world), Ester Exposito (Elite), Pilar Castro (Fat people, it’s for your good), Mariola Fuentes (Burning Madrid, Instinct), Eduardo Casanova (The house of flowers, Aida), Manuel Moron (Malaka), Juan Carlos Vellido (Cable girls) and Carlos Cuevas (Tell me, Merli) form the cast of Netflix’s new bet.

“Someone has to die It is a wonderful challenge: This is my first project in Spain and also my first away from comedy, so I was very nervous. Having this cast is a dream come true and it makes everything easier. I was very excited to start it, and now it is a reality “, has assured the director Manolo Caro.

Synopsis

The plot is set in Spain in the 50s in a conservative and traditional society where appearances and family ties play a key role. A wealthy family sends their son to Mexico to meet his fiancée there. But the boy is gay and the one he meets there is his lover, Lázaro, whom he brings back to his home and to his conventional family.

The beginning of the love story of its protagonists

During the filming of the series the romance of two of its actors was forged: Ester Exposito and Alexander Speitzer. Who gave life to Carla in Elite and the Mexican interpreter began a relationship at the end of last year that, although they have been discreet, we have been able to follow their trail through social networks, in which the actress has shared memories of her vacation in Mexico.

Months later, and with a confinement in between, both were two of the actors who participated in the opening of the Venice Film Festival.

Daniele venturelliGetty Images

