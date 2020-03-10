Some GP surgeries have started to cancel walk-in appointments because of coronavirus

Two surgical procedures throughout the Swansea Bay Nicely being Board area have closed their doorways to walk-in appointments due to coronavirus.

The SA1 Medical Centre on the Beacon Centre for Nicely being, and Kingsway Surgical process in Swansea, usually have walk-in appointments obtainable to victims, nonetheless have modified their insurance coverage insurance policies in gentle of present events.

The SA1 Medical Centre, closing week displayed posters learning: “Because of the extreme risk of c oronavirus unfold we’ve wanted to take the selection to not provide open surgical process appointments for the forseeable future – we apologise for this.”

Victims are being requested to cellphone the surgical process instead. They’re going to then each be consulted over the phone or given an appointment, counting on their indicators.

Kingsway Surgical process has put a uncover on its website to alert victims to modifications. It reads: “Please bear in mind we’re briefly stopping our morning open entry GP clinic because of risks associated to the coronavirus.

“In the event you occur to need to see a well being care supplier please contact the surgical process and request a cellphone title once more sooner than 11am or e guide a day appointment.”

Cardiff – 1 Swansea (understood to be from this area nonetheless not formally confirmed) – 1 Pembrokeshire – 2 Neath Port Talbot – 1 Newport – 1

Six of us have formally been acknowledged with the virus in Wales whereas higher than 600 have been examined up to now.

