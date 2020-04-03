Solo Leveling Season 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far about the upcoming season!

Solo Leveling is the first Korean manga sequence that’s profitable, and it has managed to kind fairly a fanbase for itself. The anime has been profitable throughout the world. The anime has one season so far, though followers are eagerly ready for the second season.

The anime follows the story of Sung Jin-Woo, who’s a hunter. However thoughts you, Jin-Woo isn’t any bizarre hunter. He’s a mysterious man with quite a lot of issues about his previous unknown to the viewers. So, with out additional delay, right here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season of Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Date

Sadly, as of now, no official announcement has been made about the launch of the second season. Nevertheless, we do know that we are going to get a second season for the anime. Based on D&C Comics, Solo Leveling is on a break as the creator and author is just not working at the current second.

What’s going to the upcoming season imply for Sung Jin-Woo?

The ending of season one noticed Jin-Woo inside the gate that was by accident shaped and beating up all the monsters inside. The door ultimately turned pink. We additionally know that at this level, Jin-Woo is extraordinarily sturdy, which implies the US certainly would need him. A battle between Jin-Woo and the nationwide hunter Hwang is sure to happen. Including to all this, Jin-Woo’s father remains to be lacking.

We even have the two monsters who got here out of the portal in Jeju island. They had been speaking with somebody from Korea. From the appears of it, they appeared like very high-level monsters. The second season will observe the manga, however as of now, chapter 111 is delayed indefinitely, which implies the anime, too, might be delayed.