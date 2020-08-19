‘Skam Spain’: trailer and premiere date of season 4 in Movistar

The successful adaptation of the Norwegian series made by Movistar + in collaboration with Zeppelin SKAM SPAIN It already has a new premiere date for its fourth and final season, postponed due to the health crisis. Next Thursday September 3, and through the web skamespana.movistarplus.es, viewers will be able to follow the day-to-day life of this group of adolescents, on this occasion, through the eyes of Amira.

Performed by Hajar Brown, Amira is a young second year high school student from a public institute. She is loyal, funny, level-headed and a practicing Muslim. Accompanied by her friends, Cris (Irene Ferreiro), Sources (Celia Monedero), Eva (Alba Planas) and Nora (Nicole Wallace), we will discover how is the life of this respectful young woman with her beliefs and customs, and to whom they look different for wearing hijab, for being different.

Each week, full episodes of “SKAM Spain” S4 can be seen in the Movistar + on-demand service from Sunday, September 6, and as in the third season, these full episodes will include exclusive videos that will narrate in the background the history of other characters of “SKAM Spain” and that will be the final touch of this cycle of four seasons.

The end of the series

With this season, SKAM SPAIN culminates the journey of this group of adolescent girls and boys on their way to adulthood and in which they have had to face different challenges. Through the eyes of each of its protagonists, season after season, different topics have been addressed such as shame, loneliness, self-recognition and acceptance, bulling, bisexuality and homosexuality, feminism, empowerment, sisterhood or the danger of falling into a toxic relationship, in addition to providing tools to be able to address these situations.

The third season of the series has recently been awarded the III CIMA TV FesTVal Award for Equality. This award is granted by the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media and has gone to SKAM for “contributing to spread feminist values ​​among the young audience” as well as for “extolling the value of friendship and solidarity”, thanks also to “An outstanding transmedia development that contributes with quality to disseminating these values ​​in the multiscreen universe”.

The social interest generated season after season has been increasing until reaching, in its third season, more than 20 TT in Spain, in addition to becoming a phenomenon in other countries such as Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador. The characters’ social networks continue to be the most followed of all remakes international series.

